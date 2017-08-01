Panel taps experienced school chief to manage Gary schools

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state panel has appointed a Gary native who previously led school districts in Indianapolis, Hobart and LaPorte as the emergency manager for the financially troubled Gary Community School Corp.

Peggy Hinckley of Schererville will lead a team from MGT Consulting Group chosen to balance the district’s budget, reduce more than $100 million in debt and improve the schools to attract more students.

Following her selection Monday by the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board, Hinckley told The (Northwest Indiana) Times she has a quick-start strategy to make urgently needed changes before classes begin in 17 days.

As emergency manager, Hinckley will have broad authority subject to local informal review and accountable only to Distressed Unit Appeals Board. A new state law created the position to help troubled school districts.

