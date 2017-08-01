New blackberry picking farm in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tanglewood Berry Farm opened it’s Covington Road location July 1st of this year. The farm has existed on Hadley Road as more of a research farm, but the U-Pick side is new. Right now they just offer blackberries, but there are 59 rows of them each 300 feet long! They use all of those berries for the U-Pick option but also distribute berries to local stores. Next year they plan to plant strawberries and move their existing blueberry plants from the Hadley Road farm over to the U-Pick location. Katie Jackemeyer-Street, who works at Tanglewood Berry Farm, says picking berries offers a nice escape from the busyness of life in a place that is safe to let kids run around and be kids.

