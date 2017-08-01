Lutheran parent company CHS reports 2Q loss, cites weak patient volume

(WANE) – Community Health Systems, the parent company of Lutheran Health Network, reported a $137 million loss in the second quarter.

The second quarter ended June 30 and earnings were announced Tuesday.

Losses of $137 million, or $1.22 per share, compared to losses of $1.43 billion, or $12.91 per share, in the same quarter of 2016.

For Q2, CHS reported total operating revenues of $4.144 billion.

Breakouts of financials pertaining to Lutheran Health Network were not made available. It’s customary for company’s reporting financial information to not provide individual breakouts.

Wayne T. Smith, CEO and chairman of CHS said in an earnings release, “Obviously, we are disappointed with our performance during the second quarter. Our financial results reflect weaker than expected volumes, which negatively affected our net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA performance. We are seeing better results in certain areas, and we continue to work on a number of initiatives to drive operational and financial improvements. In terms of our divestiture program, we completed several transactions during the second quarter and remain on track to complete other announced divestitures in the third quarter of 2017. We also announced that we are pursuing the disposition of additional hospitals, as we shift to a smaller, stronger portfolio of assets.”

The full earnings release can be found here.

CHS will hold an earnings conference call Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. to review financial information.

CHS (Nasdaq: CYH) closed at $6.88 Tuesday, down 3.78 percent. The Associated Press reported shares of Community Health Systems have fallen 45 percent in the last 12 months.