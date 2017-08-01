Los Angeles reaches deal to host 2028 Games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump says Americans are proud to hear that Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympic Games.

In a statement Monday, the president said he’s confident the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles will exemplify the Olympic ideal and the American spirit.

He says America shines brightly during the Games and “LA 2028 will be no exception.”

LA officials announced earlier Monday that they had reached a tentative deal with Olympic organizers to host the 2028 Games, ceding 2024 to rival Paris.

Trump congratulated the United States Olympic Committee and the privately run committee behind the LA bid, saying its plan “demonstrates the best in American creativity, innovation and hospitality.”

Trump calls himself a proud supporter of the 2028 Games in LA.

