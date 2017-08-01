Lead cleanup in southwest Indiana half done after a decade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Environmental Protection Agency officials say the agency has cleaned up about half of the lead-tainted soil where several long-defunct factories contaminated a southwest Indiana neighborhood.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports about 2,000 additional properties still need to be cleaned up in the roughly 4.5-square-mile (nearly 12-sq. kilometer) area surrounding Evansville’s downtown. EPA officials named the area one of the most contaminated sites in the U.S. in 2004.

If a property is found to have unsafe levels of lead, the EPA removes the first two feet of dirt from the entire property and replaces it with clean soil.

EPA officials say it’ll perform additional sampling to continue the design and cleanup phase over the next few years. The agency expects cleanup efforts to continue through at least 2020.

