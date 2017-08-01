Joe Arpaio’s lawyers say ex-sheriff will appeal

PHOENIX (AP) — Defense lawyers for Joe Arpaio say the former Arizona sheriff will appeal his criminal conviction for disobeying a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton issued a 14-page order Monday that found Arpaio guilty of misdemeanor contempt of court for prolonging the patrols.

Arpaio’s attorneys say Bolton violated the U.S. Constitution by issuing her ruling without reading it to the former lawman in open court.

They also say her verdict is contrary to what witnesses testified in court and that Arpaio believes a jury would have sided with him.

The 85-year-old Arpaio lost re-election last year amid voter frustrations over his deepening legal troubles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.