Healthcare dominates discussion at Rep. Banks Auburn town hall

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Congressman Jim Banks has been traveling across Northeast Indiana for a series of town hall meetings. He made a stop in Auburn, Tuesday afternoon.

There were a number off issues constituents brought to his attention, but healthcare dominated the conversation. Some people asked what it will take to bring an end to Obamacare. Others are concerned about the impact a new proposal would have on Medicare and Medicaid.

Congressman Banks said he remains committed to repealing and replacing Obamacare and will continue efforts to defund Planned Parenthood.

Suzanne Davis, the Vice Chair of DeKalb County Democrats, said this was the first time she’s had a chance to come to a town hall hosted by Banks.

“I was appreciative that nobody was yelling or talking over each other,” she said.

About 50 people attended the town hall. While conversation was civil, Davis is not sure it was effective.

“He listened, he was courteous,” she said. “He did explain some things. But I don’t know if he really listened to some of the opposing views.”

Megan Moss said she does not align her self with the Republican Party or Democratic Party. Until recently never got to involved in politics. However she’s concerned about efforts to defund Planned Parenthood so she wanted to make her voice heard.

“I was disappointed about his reaction to Planned Parenthood,” she said. “I think they do a lot of good in the community. It really helps low-income people and there was a lot of people in the audience who seemed to have the same opinion.”

Some sighs and groans could be heard in the audience as Congressman Banks talked about plans to block Planned Parenthood from receiving federal funding. Banks said he would rather fund other community health centers which provide similar health care option but do not perform abortions.

“Obviously there’s a lot of emotion and disagreement at times but that’s a healthy part of the process,” said Banks. “I appreciate that type of feedback.”

James Canino said he believes Indiana lawmakers are in the best position to help solve the healthcare problem.

“We have one Republican senator,” he said. “We have one Democratic senator. We are a state that, under a Republican Governor, expanded Medicare. So I hope that the Indiana politicians can just come together, to really kind of create a plan that we can put forth to the rest of the country.”