Former EACS chief named to state office

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The former superintendent of East Allen County Schools, Dr. Kenneth Folks, has been named to a state office.

Folks was introduced Tuesday as Chief of Governmental Affairs for the Indiana Department of Education. He began Monday.

Folks spent nearly 40 years in northeast Indiana education, including the last four at East Allen County Schools. He announced his retirement earlier this year. Before serving as East Allen’s chief, Folks served as Assistant Superintendent for Instruction for Marion Community Schools, principal for Carroll High School Freshman Center and Carroll Middle School, and assistant principal for Norwell High School and Norwell Middle School.

He was also a classroom teacher and coach before moving to administration.

Indiana State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick announced Folks’ appointment.