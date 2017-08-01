EACS approves contract for new superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The East Allen County Schools board has approved a contract for a new superintendent.

Marilyn Hissong has been acting superintendent since mid-July, replacing Dr. Kenneth Folks, who retired.

The board offered Hissong a base salary of $140,000 in the first year and a potential of a $3,000 raise to the base salary in the last two years. The contract runs from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2020.

In a statement released by the district, Mrs. Hissong said “I’m elated, humbled and certainly honored to be chosen as the next Superintendent. I’ve wanted this all my life and I’ve worked hard to get to this point. We will work together as a team to provide the best education and opportunities for all students!”