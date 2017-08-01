Death of Indiana man at Illinois park under investigation

OGLESBY, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say the weekend death of an Indiana man who slipped and fell about 60 feet from a cliff at northern Illinois’ Starved Rock State Park remains under investigation.

The LaSalle County coroner’s office has identified the man as 24-year-old Collin Anderson of Schererville, Indiana.

Illinois Conservation Police say he was hiking with a woman in her 20s when he fell Saturday afternoon into Pontiac Canyon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said that they climbed down from marked trails and were trying to see a small “waterfall” that flows over the edge of the canyon when the man slipped on moss or algae and went over the cliff’s edge. He landed on flat sandstone below.

