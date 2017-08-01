Couple found dead in home both stabbed to death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A couple found dead inside their Weisser Park Avenue home in early June were stabbed to death, a nearly two-month investigation found.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said midday Tuesday that 25-year-old Noele Renee Trice and 29-year-old Bryan Keith Lash both suffered multiple stab wounds. Their bodies were found just before 10 a.m. June 10 inside a home at 4811 Weisser Park Avenue. The coroner’s office identified them both two days later, but said then that the cause and manner of their deaths were both pending.

In a release Tuesday, the coroner’s office said autopsies and “additional testing” determined how the couple died.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called that Saturday morning a report of an unknown problem after family members became concerned about people in the couple’s southeast side home. Police said officers arrived and found the bodies of Trice and Lash inside the home.

The two were believed to have been living at the residence.

Police spokesman Michael Joyner said previously that there were no reports of anything unusual at the home. Detectives reportedly canvassed the area “with a fine-tooth comb” in search of any leads in the case, Joyner said then.

He added investigators had an idea about what took place inside but they needed to confirm. He did not explain and has offered no follow-up since.

A woman who said she was Trice’s cousin told NewsChannel 15 that Trice and Lash had hosted a get together June 9. The woman said their family thinks someone came into the house overnight and killed the couple, but they really have no idea what happened.

Police have made no arrests in the case.