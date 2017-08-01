Collision with farm machinery leaves man dead

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A South Whitley man is dead after his car crashed into farm machinery Monday evening.

The incident happened in the 2300 lock of West State Road 205, between W 350 S and County Road 275 W, around 7:30 p.m.

According to a release from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, the man was driving south on 205 before leaving the road and hitting two parked farm implements.

The crash caused the man’s car to catch fire.

He died at the scene.

Police do not know what caused the car to leave the road.