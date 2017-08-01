Avila dazzles, Greene homers as TinCaps sweep Dragons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps beat the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds), 6-1, on Tuesday afternoon to finish a sweep of their four-game series at Parkview Field. The TinCaps used a balanced offensive attack and strong pitching performance to power past Dayton, 6-1, and complete the sweep.

Venezuelan right-hander Pedro Avila was in command on Tuesday as he fanned seven Dragons over the course of 6 2/3 innings. He also walked one and allowed five hits en route to the victory.

The TinCaps (25-13, 51-57) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when right fielder Jack Suwinski and left fielder Jorge Oña scored on first baseman Brad Zunica’s single to center. Fort Wayne stretched its lead to three runs when Oña reached on a fielding error in the fifth inning that allowed shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to score from third base.

Catcher Marcus Greene Jr. hit his 10th home run of the season in the eighth inning to give Fort Wayne a 6-1 lead.

Lefty Will Headean and right-hander Mark Zimmerman preserved the lead in the final 2 1/3 innings allowing only two hits and striking out two.

Dayton’s (13-25, 54-54) lone run came in the seventh inning as right fielder Michael Beltre scored on designated hitter Malik Collymore’s triple to left field. Starting pitcher Matt Blandino (L) allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits while striking out four with no walks.

Next Game

Wednesday, August 2 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Reggie Lawson

– Whitecaps Probable Starter: LH Gregory Soto

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn