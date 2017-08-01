Angola woman faces felony charge following child abuse investigation

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Police arrested an Angola woman Monday as the result of a child abuse investigation involving a 4-year-old child.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, officers went to a home in the 2300 block of West Orland Road at around 5:30 p.m.

After interviewing several people inside the home, they arrested Mariah H. DePew, 25. She faces a felony charge of battery causing bodily injury to a person under the age of 14 by a person over the age of 18. DePew was being held at the Steuben County Jail pending her initial hearing.

Police were assisted by the Indiana Department of Children Services.

No other information was provided.