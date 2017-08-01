4 chosen for induction into Indiana broadcast hall of fame

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four Hoosier broadcasters are being inducted into the Indiana broadcast hall of fame.

Sportscaster Joe McConnell, television reporter Jack Rinehart, radio personality Ken Spec and videographer Steve Starnes were announced Monday as members of the 2017 class.

They will be formally inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Richard M. Fairbanks Hall of Fame in November.

McConnell worked as the voice of the Indianapolis Colts, the Indiana Pacers, as well as Notre Dame and Purdue.

Rinehart was a senior TV reporter with WRTV in Indianapolis for more than 40 years.

Speck was the managing director and an on-air personality at WIRE Radio in Indianapolis from 1970 to 1985.

And Starnes was a photographer at WTHR who worked on an award-winning documentary about the Ku Klux Klan in Indiana.

