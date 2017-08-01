2017 Highlight Zone Preview: North Side Legends

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new voice at Chambers Field – and he isn’t all that far removed from his playing days here in the Summit City.

25-year old Mike Brevard takes over a North Side program that’s fallen on tough times since winning the SAC title in 2013. Brevard will guide a program looking to bounce back after going 1-9 in 2016 in coach Mike Cochran’s only season.

Brevard, an Indianapolis native, played college ball at Saint Francis and recently served as an assistant at both Northrop and Wayne.

He will have some talented seniors to count on, as all-SAC pick Jalen Lockett returns to lead the defensive backfield while Dakota Ault will lead the line. Lockett is one of five seniors in the defensive backfield and will be aided by classmate Kalen Desrosier, who is now a full-time safety after starring at receiver.

Offensively, the Legends struggled last fall, scoring in double-figures just four times. The good news is starting quarterback Hayden Jones returns to Chambers field. Senior Evan Clark has been counted on to lead the Legends in the trenches in years past and is now a senior.

The Legends open the season August 18 at home against Snider.