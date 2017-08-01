2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Homestead Spartans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Success is nothing new to the Spartans who are coming off a 9-3 season and haven’t had a losing campaign since 1994.

Last year, Homestead’s only losses came to the reigning 4A state champion Bishop Dwenger, the reigning 5A state champ in Snider, and the eventual 6A state champ in Carmel.

Offensively, the Spartans will have to replace their entire starting line, which was led by Butler signee Grant Purlee. Jordan Presley, a Fab 15 selection, set a new single season school rushing record with over 1,700 yards, but has since transferred to Bishop Luers.

The Spartans do return dual threat quarterback Jiya Wright, who has verbally committed to Northern Illinois. Wright wasn’t supposed to play much last season, but was thrust into a starting role after Drew Keszei, now a freshman QB at Ohio University, broke his ankle in week one. Wright went on to 1,275 yards and 10 TDs to go with 990 yards rushing and 12 scores. Receivers Grant Raber, Conrad Keszei, Brayden Layton, and Trevin Taylor could play bigger roles this year on offense.

Defensively, senior Tico Brown – a Central Michigan recruit – will lead the Spartans up front, while junior Cam Shannon (who recently received an offer from Bowling Green) will lead the secondary. The Spartans must replace graduated defensive stalwarts like safety Matt Anderson (Air Force) and linebackers Hunter Terrell (Indiana Wesleyan) and Moses Girardot (Marian), but coach Chad Zolman says he’s been pleased with what he’s seen so far.

The Spartans open the season August 18 at Northrop.