US says cuts to staff in Russia ‘uncalled for’

MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. State Department is calling Russia’s decision to cut hundreds from its diplomatic staff in Russia “a regrettable and uncalled for act.”

On Friday, Russian’s Foreign Ministry ordered a reduction by Sept. 1 in the number of U.S. diplomatic personnel in Russia. The order came as a response to new sanctions approved by the U.S. Congress and sent to U.S. President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the U.S. would have to cut its embassy and consulate staff in Russia by 755. He did not explain how that figure was determined.

Putin said more than 1,000 people are currently employed at the Moscow embassy and three U.S. consulates in Russia. They include both Americans and Russians hired to work in the diplomatic offices.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.