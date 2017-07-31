US 27 crash victim ID’d as East Noble color guard instructor

Related Coverage U.S. 27 crash leaves one person dead

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The woman killed in a crash near Hoagland Friday evening was East Noble Color Guard instructor Erica Widmer, NewsChannel 15 has confirmed.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Witte Road, south of Fort Wayne and just west of Hoagland. Officials told NewsChannel 15 that one person was taken away in critical condition but later died at a hospital.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday that the 39-year-old Widmer was that victim. Her cause of death is pending, the coroner’s office said.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has not responded to numerous requests for information about the crash.

Widmer served as the choreographer and designer for the East Noble High School Color Guard.

East Noble band director Bryan Muñoz said counselors would be available for students to talk with Tuesday, and the band will celebrate her life. Services are set for Thursday and Friday at St. Joe United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne.