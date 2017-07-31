Statewide Silver Alert issued for Edna Mills man

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police are searching state-wide for a 74-year-old man last seen Sunday evening in Edna Mills, northwest of Indianapolis.

Gary A. Wilson is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen around 7:15 p.m., in Edna Mills, about 58 miles northwest of the state capitol.

Wilson was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes. He was driving a red 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Indiana plate VIG342.

According to the Indiana State Police report, Wilson may be disoriented and need medical help.

If you have information on where Wilson may be, you are asked to call 911 or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 564-2413.