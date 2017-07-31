Plans unclear for site of former women’s prison in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials don’t have plans yet for a prison that closed this summer even as residents near the site on Indianapolis’ east side say it shouldn’t sit empty.

The Indianapolis Star reports that residents near the former Indiana Women’s Prison have suggested the site could be turned into educational facilities, a park, senior housing or affordable housing.

Residents also hope the former prison’s razor wire-topped chain link fence will be removed soon. They say the fencing suppresses property values and makes it hard to plan for community development.

Indiana Department of Correction spokesman Doug Garrison says that for now the department plans to maintain the 15-acre property. The state agency also plans to leave some security at the location to keep out vandals

