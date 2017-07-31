Michigan processing plant to handle hogs from several states

COLDWATER, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a more than $250 million hog processing facility in southern Michigan will handle hogs from states including Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Iowa.

Hatfield, Pennsylvania-based Clemens Food Group held a ribbon-cutting Saturday at the plant in Coldwater that is expected to eventually employ 830 people. It starts running in August and be at full production in early September. It will process thousands of hogs per day.

The (Kendallville) News-Sun reports plans for the processing facility were announced in 2014. The Sturgis Journal reports the plant is getting local and state support that will total about $55 million, including about $12.5 million in Community Development Block Grant money.

