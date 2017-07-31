Komets enter one-year affiliation agreement with NHL’s Arizona Coyotes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Monday that they have entered into a one-year partnership with the Arizona Coyotes of the NHL.

“We are excited to partner with the Fort Wayne Komets as our new ECHL affiliate,” said Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka. “The Komets are a first class organization with a very passionate fan base. We look forward to a great partnership.”

“It is with great excitement that we announce this affiliation with the Arizona Coyotes and Tucson Roadrunners,” Komets Vice President and General Manager David Franke said. “The Arizona Coyotes understand the importance of a solid ECHL affiliate. We will work hand-in-hand to ensure a successful relationship. At this point in time, I feel this is the best way for the Komets to improve over last year.

“Arizona assistant general managers Chris O’Hearn and Steve Sullivan have been great to work with on getting this agreement finalized.”

The Coyotes began play in Arizona in 1996 and are based in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes are members of the Pacific Division of the Western Conference. The Tucson Roadrunners began serving as Arizona’s AHL affiliate last season.

“I’m very pleased on the news of the affiliation,” Komets Head Coach and Director of Player Personnel Gary Graham stated. “I know how hard the Frankes have worked the past two summers on finding the right partner for our organization. Phoenix has been first-class since our talks have begun and I’m really excited to face the challenges ahead by working together to create a winning environment for all our players to thrive in.”

Opening night for the 66th season of Komet Hockey is slated for Saturday, Oct. 14 in Fort Wayne against the Toledo Walleye. Single game tickets for 2017-18 go on sale soon. Season Tickets are on sale now at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.