FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Fort Wayne’s southeast-side late morning Monday.

Police and medics were called around 11:20 a.m. Monday to East Paulding Road at the intersection with Radcliffe Drive on Fort Wayne’s southeast side on a report of a crash there. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that multiple vehicles were involved and injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.

Paulding Road was closed to traffic in the area.