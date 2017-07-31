Indiana man slips, falls to death in N. Illinois park

OGLESBY, Ill. (AP) — Conservation officers say an Indiana man died after he slipped and fell about 60 feet from a cliff at northern Illinois’ in Starved Rock State Park.

The Chicago Tribune reports Illinois Conservation Police say the 24-year-old Schererville, Indiana, man was hiking with a woman in her 20s when he fell Saturday afternoon into Pontiac Canyon.

The LaSalle County coroner’s office says the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire says the man and the woman had climbed down from marked trails and were trying to see a small “waterfall” that flows over the edge of the canyon when the man slipped on moss or algae and went over the cliff’s edge.

He landed on flat sandstone below.

