Gunfire strikes South Bend boy, 9, as he sleeps on couch

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend police say a 9-year-old boy was struck by gunfire as he was sleeping on the couch of his family’s home.

The boy was wounded in the ankle early Monday and transported to a Mishawaka hospital. Police said the boy’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers say several rounds were fired at the home just after 1 a.m. as the boy was sleeping inside.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made. South Bend police are seeking tips from the public in the shooting in the northern Indiana city.

