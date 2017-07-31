EPA to give update on lead-tainted Evansville Superfund site

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is ready to give Evansville residents an update on its cleanup of the city’s lead-tainted Superfund site.

The federal agency will host a Monday open house at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library to discuss the southwestern Indiana site’s ongoing cleanup and answer questions about lead soil sampling, test results and public health.

The EPA listed Evansville’s Jacobsville neighborhood area as a Superfund cleanup several years ago because of lead and lesser arsenic contamination blamed on several long-defunct factories. The site that includes all or parts of about a dozen older neighborhoods is on the EPA’s list of the nation’s most contaminated sites.

The EPA continues to remove contaminated soil from the site. Additional cleanup work is planned to continue through at least 2020.

