Death of Fort Wayne kayaker fuels efforts to warn of dam risks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana couple whose 24-year-old son drowned in a low-head dam is raising awareness about the dangers of dams.

The Journal Gazette reports that the Pelorus Project has put up 30 signs along Fort Wayne’s three rivers warning kayakers and canoeists to get out of the river before they reach a dam.

The Hiebel family founded the organization after Sean Hiebel died two years ago while kayaking in the Hosey Dam.

Low-head dams can be deadly because people can get trapped in the hydraulic action of the water at the dam’s base. So far in 2017, 16 people have been rescued from low-head dams, four have been injured and four have died.

There’s no state or federal program that funds signs on rivers to warn about the dams.

