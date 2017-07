MONROE, Ind. (WANE) The town of Monroe is under a boil water advisory.

Monroe Town Council President Debra Nussbaum-Giessler told NewsChannel 15 that a construction crews hit a pipe along U.S. 27 early Monday. Most of the town was without water as a result, she added.

Nussbaum-Giessler said it’s not clear how long residents should boil water. She said the advisory was in effect “until further notice.”