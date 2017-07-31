2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Snider Panthers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Snider football program is moving on up in 2017, as the Panthers will be competing in the state’s largest classification when the playoffs roll around.

Thanks to a 5A state title in 2015 and a trip to 5A semistate last fall the Panthers are being bumped up the 6A this fall, where Snider will be the smallest 6A school in terms of enrollment.

That doesn’t mean the Panthers will settle for anything less than a state title, and they have the defensive stalwarts to make it happen. Purdue recruit Lawrence Johnson will lead the defensive line while linebacker and Western Michigan commit Austin France will be a playmaker in the middle.

Offensively, the Panthers must replace Penn State freshman Mac Hippenhammer at receiver, Marian signee Money Woods at running back, and Western Michigan freshman Zenden Dellinger on the offensive line. Quarterback Michael Haupert returns, as does 1,000-yard rusher Christian Covington.

Kurt Tippmann and the Panthers open the season August 18 at North Side.