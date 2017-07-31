2017 Highlight Zone Preview: Concordia Cadets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off the first state title in program history the expectations are high at Zollner Stadium for the Concordia Cadets entering 2017.

Head coach Tim Mannigel begins his eighth season at Concordia looking to replace a talented group of graduated seniors. That includes running back/defensive back Peterson Kerlegrand (Indiana State), linebacker Drew Bordner, receiver/defensive back Mark Mallers, defensive lineman Andy Wade (Concordia University Ann Arbor), and – perhaps most of all – quarterback Peter Morrison.

Morrison was tabbed the Euell Wilson Award winner as the SAC’s best player, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 52 touchdowns. Junior Jake Byrd and senior Jacob Doerffler are battling for the starting QB job according to Mannigel.

Mannigel adds he believes the defense is currently ahead of the offense. Defensive back Kayoni Griggs played a big role in the 3A title game and will be counted on to help lead the defense along with Keaton Koehlinger at linebacker and Preston Kerlegrand in the defensive backfield.

Running back Marcus Morrow, who logged 498 yards last year backing up Peterson Kerlegrand, will be asked to help guide the offense as will receivers Tysen Chambers and Kamari Anderson-Drew.

The Cadets open the season August 18 at home against South Side.