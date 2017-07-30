Motorcycle ride to benefit “Homes for Our Troops”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A motorcycle ride is set to help raise money for a group that builds homes for military veterans.

The 14th annual Texas Roadhouse “Homes for Our Troops” motorcycle ride is set to happen Sunday, July 30 across the country.

Fort Wayne’s event will start and finish at Texas Roadhouse on Washington Center Road.

Registration and breakfast will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The ride will roll off at 10:30 a.m. and return at Noon.

A BBQ lunch and celebration will follow the ride from Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Registration costs $30 per biker. With a passenger, the cost increases to $50. Admission to the event without riding is $10.

