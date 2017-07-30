JLFW to host first Education Empowerment Series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For over 75 years, the Junior League of Fort Wayne has been committed to improving the lives of women and children through volunteer leadership in the community. And they have a new series coming up focused on issues, activates and education to help kids get ready for school.

Kelli Packnett, Community Vice President for Junior League of Fort Wayne, shared all about it on First News Sunday.

On Saturday, August 5, the Junior League of Fort Wayne (JLFW) will host their first Education Empowerment Series event, a new fundraising model for the League.

It will feature speaker Amy Speidel. She is a national presenter and a certified Parent Coach. She is a birth parent, an adoptive parent, and has been a foster parent. Speidel brings a humorous and insightful perspective to her presentations by sharing many personal insights about the challenges and the delights of children. Her message is one of hope that transforms educators and parents who yearn for a better way, a more conscious way. to discipline their children and themselves.

High-caliber speakers from highly regarded educational and leadership organizations work with the Education Empowerment Series to teachers, parents, daycare owners/employees, and leaders in Northeast Indiana.