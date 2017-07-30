Indy Heat 16u, 14u fall in title game of GRBA National Championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The rising stars are looking bright for the Fort Wayne area.

Despite losing in the title games of their respective 16u and 14u divisions to The Family out of Detroit, the Indy Heat impressed with their play on Sunday afternoon at the GRBA National Championship tournament.

Wayne’s Craig Young Jr. led the 16u team alongside Valpo H.S.’s Brandon Newman and Indy Attucks’ Harold Bennett. The 14u team had a surplus of talent including Branden Lytle from Bishop Dwenger, Jackson Paul out of Busco and Bishop Luers Naylon Thompson.

North Side’s Keion Brooks Jr. and his team didn’t make it to the title game of their division.