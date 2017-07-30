Indiana company to install battery array at Utah Army depot

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana technology company has won a military contract to build an energy storage system at a U.S. Army munitions storage depot in Utah.

Anderson, Indiana-based Go Electric Inc.’s $1.7 million contract calls for it to install a 1 megawatt array of lithium-ion batteries at Tooele Army Depot in Tooele, Utah.

The Herald Bulletin reports that the new power storage system will enhance the northern Utah depot’s self-sufficient energy grid.

The project is expected to help the depot more efficiently provide power to sites across the 24,000-acre base and provide redundancy in the event of a power failure.

Go Electric officials says the battery array will also help the depot to save on its electric bills by using battery power to avoid peak-usage charges.

___

