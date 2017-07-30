Harlan Days celebrates 70 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first weekend of August always marks Harlan Days. This year is the 70th year for the annual fair, held at Harlan Community Park. And as always, the event promises family-friendly fun.

Kevin Mullett helps organize the event and joined First News Sunday for a look at what to expect.

This year you can catch Demo Derby Soccer. It involves demolition derby cars, a 6 foot soccer ball and mini-excavators acting as the goalies. Three cars on each team try to score goals while also avoiding getting smashed up. Technically the object is to score goals, not immobilize other cars. And the best part is, you can enter a car or come watch from the stands.

You can also partake in helicopter rides, a cruise-in car and bike show, Harlan 5K fun run, 2017 Parade, raffle, and of course fair food.

Aaron Stutzman, Sunday Morning Road Show, Young Kingdom and Carmichael will be performing.

Kaleigh Schrock and Icy from the Koments, and Marquita Hertig and Floyd Fogle are the 2017 Honorary Citizens of Harlan Days.

You can go to Harlan Days August 3, 4, 5. Their website has everything you need to know about pricing and times.