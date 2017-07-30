Greene Jr., TinCaps Walk Off Against Dragons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and runners on second and third base, TinCaps catcher Marcus Greene Jr. singled to left field to knock in the game-winning run for a 3-2 Fort Wayne win over the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field. It was the third walk-off win for the TinCaps this season.

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single and moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt by second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza. After designated hitter Jorge Oña was intentionally walked, both Tatis and Oña advanced to second and third base on a double steal to set the stage for Greene.

Fort Wayne (23-13, 49-57) got on the board in the bottom of the first inning without a hit. Tatis walked to begin the inning, and a pitch hit Ilarraza to put runners on first and second base. Both runners advanced a base on a groundout, and Tatis scored from third base on a sacrifice fly by Greene to give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead. Greene finished the day with two RBIs and two hits.

The TinCaps added to their lead in the second inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Tatis worked a walk to bring home another run for a 2-0 Fort Wayne advantage.

Dayton (13-23, 54-52) scored in the top of the third inning. An error moved runners to second and third base with one out. Taylor Trammell followed with a groundout to second base that scored one of the runners to cut the Fort Wayne lead to 2-1.

The Dragons tied the game in the eighth. With Taylor Sparks at second base and two outs, Bruce Yari singled to left field, scoring Sparks to knot the game, 2-2. Later in the inning, with Yari at second base, TinCaps left fielder Nate Easley threw Yari out at home plate on a ball hit to left field, keeping the game tied and ending the half inning.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Ronald Bolaños struck out seven batters and didn’t allow an earned run while throwing a career-high seven innings. The 20-year-old retired 14 of the last 16 batters he faced.

Next Game

Monday, July 31 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Michel Baez

– Dragons Probable Starter: RH Andrew Jordan

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn