Coroner: Man suffers medical condition at Big Cedar Lake

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Whitley County Coroner said a man appears to have died while enjoying recreational activities on Big Cedar Lake.

Emergency crews were called Sunday afternoon to the Tri-Lakes area for a reported drowning.

The corner said the man was on the lake on some type of flotation device when he suffered a medical episode.

The man was pronounced dead despite the best efforts of first responders performing CPR, the coroner said. The coroner said it didn’t not appear the man drowned.

Foul play is not suspected.

The call prompted a large response of emergency crews, including Indiana Conservation Officers with the DNR.

Additional information will be available following an autopsy.