Walmart preps students and parents for back to school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summer is quickly winding down and many local districts start school soon. But for a lot of people, the preparation for the first day has already begun.

Local Fort Wayne Walmart Manager Darlene Walker joined First News Saturday to talk about back to school supplies, lunches and uniforms.

It’s always exciting when the back to school supplies hit the stores. This year, Walker said, we’re seeing a summer of super heroes at the movie theater and those favorite characters are in high demand for fall. Plus there are hundreds of new and classic school supplies.

Kids like to make slime at home, but teachers are also making slime as school projects. Slime is made with glue, contact solution and food coloring.

Walmart also offers uniforms.

There are five locations in Fort Wayne to help you get ready for back to school.