Two arrested on drug charges after hiding drugs in car, anal cavity

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police arrested two people on drug charges after finding drugs inside their car Friday.

According to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s department, officers followed up on drug information and located the suspects in a car in Celina, Ohio Friday afternoon.

Officers followed the vehicle back to the city of St. Mary’s where other agencies assisted with surveillance.

Police say they continued to follow the suspects until they made their way back to Mercer County, where detectives observed a traffic violation on S.R. 219 near Coldwater. Officers requested the Coldwater Police Department K-9 unit to the scene. That’s when the dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the car.

Police searched the driver of the car, Alecksa Deanyell Howell, 23, Celina, and found drugs on her.

During the investigation, officers also learned the passenger in the car, Tommy D Pruitt, 40, Dayton, was in possession of heroin and had used lubricant before the stop to conceal the drugs in his rectum.

Both people were arrested for possession of drugs and were taken to the Mercer County Jail. Deputies booked Pruitt into the jail, but he was kept separate while detectives tried to get a “body cavity” search warrant.

Once the search warrant was received, deputies took Pruitt to Mercer Health in Coldwater, where a doctor conducted the cavity search. The doctor removed three bags of what police believed to be heroin and meth from Pruitt’s anal cavity.

Police then took Pruitt back to jail where he is being held on $100,000 bond for Possession of Drugs. More charges are expected to follow.

Howell is also being held on felony charges for Possession of Drugs. She was also cited for Driving under Suspension.