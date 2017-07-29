Two airlifted after train hits truck

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) Two people were hurt after the pickup truck they were in was struck by a train early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on County Road 19, near the intersection with County Road 48, before 3:00 a.m.

The pickup apparently tried to cross the tracks when it was struck by a train, pushing the vehicle about a quarter-mile from the crossing.

Another train sitting on neighboring tracks may have also contacted the truck.

The people were taken from the crash by helicopter to a hospital. Police have not released their conditions.

Police have not shared any details about what led to the incident.

Several crossings were block by the trains as the crash was investigated and cleaned up.