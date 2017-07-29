Morejon impresses, TinCaps Win Series Opener Over Dragons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps combined timely hitting with solid pitching to defeat the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds), 3-2, on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at Parkview Field. The crowd of 7,888 was the 17th sellout in Fort Wayne this season.

Dayton (13-22, 54-51) scored first in the top of the third inning. With one out and Jose Siri on first base, Mitch Piatnik doubled to right-center field, scoring Siri for a 1-0 Dragons lead.

That lead held for a while as Dayton started Cincinnati Reds pitcher Anthony DeSclafani, who was making an MLB Rehab appearance, working his way back from an elbow injury. The 27-year-old struck out six in four scoreless innings while limiting the TinCaps to two hits.

But Fort Wayne (22-13, 48-57) tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. singled and then stole second base. The steal was Tatis’s 24th of the season. Second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza then singled to score Tatis and tie the game, 1-1.

The TinCaps took control in the bottom of the seventh off Dragons relief pitcher Lucas Benenati (L). With one out, designated hitter Marcus Greene Jr. doubled, hitting the 15-foot high wall in left-center field on the fly. Center fielder Buddy Reed followed with a single to score Greene and give Fort Wayne a 2-1 advantage. Two batters later, with Reed at second base, catcher A.J. Kennedy singled to bring home Reed and put the TinCaps up 3-1.

The Dragons responded with a run in the top of the eighth. Siri homered over the right-center field wall to cut the TinCaps’ lead to 3-2.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Adrian Morejon allowed just one run in five innings on the mound while picking up two strikeouts in his debut. TinCaps reliever Lake Bachar was stellar in his Fort Wayne debut. The right-hander struck out four batters and allowed just two hits in four innings pitched.

Next Game

Sunday, July 30 vs. Dayton (1:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Ronald Bolaños

– Dragons Probable Starter: LH Wennington Romero

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn