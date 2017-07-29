Rolling slowdowns planned for I-69 on Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation has scheduled rolling slowdowns and ramp closures for I-69 in Allen County on Sunday, July 30.

The traffic slowdowns are needed to allow contractors for American Electric Power to pull cables over the interstate, near Ellison Road.

The series of rolling slowdowns will take place between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. with the assistance of law enforcement. The slowdowns will be on I-69 northbound between mile marker 297-301 and on I-69 southbound between mile marker 304-300. The slowdowns, which will take motorists down to 20 mph or below, will create traffic voids to allow for the safe installation of the cables.

The operation will also require the temporary closure of several exit ramps. Ramps to be closed during the rolling roadblocks include:

Lower Huntington Road to I-69 northbound

Eastbound U.S. 24/West Jefferson Boulevard to I-69 southbound

Westbound U.S. 24/West Jefferson Boulevard to I-69 southbound

Motorists on Ellison Road over I-69 may also experience traffic directed by flaggers.

Electronic message boards will alert motorists of the rolling slowdown. Drivers may wish to seek an alternate route. The slowdown is expected to take place rain or shine.