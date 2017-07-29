Reds DeSclafani sharp in his rehab start against TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Anthony DeSclafani feels at home in the MidWest League.

The Reds pitcher that was making a rehab start for the Dayton Dragon was sharp against the TinCaps on Saturday night. The righty went 4.0 innings and allowed just two hits and zero earned runs while striking out six Fort Wayne batters. He’s working back from a UCL strain in his elbow that he suffered during spring training with Cincinnati.

DeScalfani spent time with the Lansing Lugnuts and has played at Parkview Field before.