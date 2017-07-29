Madina Village School changing the lives of those living in a war-torn community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Madina Village School serves nearly 400 children in a war-torn community in West Africa.

It’s a lifelong dream realized for many who have worked very hard to get the school running. One such person is a former Fort Wayne educator, who was born in the village and is now overseeing the rural primary school. Francis Mustapha, the Executive Director, joined First News Saturday to talk about a new project at the school.

Mustapha was born in Madina, Sierra Leone. He earned a Masters from Indiana University. He taught biology and trained teachers in universities and high schools in Liberia, Sierra Leone and the United States for over thirty years, retiring in January 2011 to build Madina Village School.

In May, Phil Elam, an engineer from Fort Wayne, went with Mustapha to Madina and helped to install solar power at the school. Light means there can be evening adult literacy classes, parent meetings, student performances and programs for the whole community. Power and light mean there can also be a clinic.

Mustapha is confident that education means life. He firmly believes that he would not have survived infancy if it weren’t for the nursing education Auntie Abi Margai received.

His life-long dream has been to provide a school in his home village, to provide life for others through education. That dream is a reality but the work is not finished.

A architect has given them a plan for a unique clinic, designed specifically for Madina.

You can take a virtual walk through it at their website. It has rooms for surgeries and baby deliveries, an observation ward and treatment rooms, waiting area, and a small apartment for mission team doctors or dentists.

The estimated cost of construction is $390,000. Mustapha and his team fear it could take months to raise that much money. “These are real people and their suffering touches us deeply. We can’t wait for large donors or a traditional capital campaign.”

Donations can be made here or by check to: Madina Village School, Inc. P.O. Box 15869, Fort Wayne, IN 46885.

They also welcome connections to hospitals or groups that could provide donated equipment and supplies.