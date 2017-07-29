Luck tells fan not to “freak out” to begin Colts training camp

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – When a player says it’s not time to panic, when he actually means is it’s a perfect time to panic.

Andrew Luck – along with all of the other veterans – returned to Indianapolis for the beginning of training camp. The first official practice takes place on Sunday from Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts quarterback said that there is “no reason to freak out” as he continues to rehab. Luck has shoulder surgery in January. The expectation is still for him to return by Week 1 but there are no guarantees about that as they take the process slowly.