Local ukulele duo lands national TV gig

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WANE) – You may have seen them on First News before. They were in last to talk about a video game app they were releasing. Well, the band The Atomic Sharks came back to talk all about a new project reaching a national audience.

The two previously launched a video game app that was very successful and they currently star in The Music Minute, their own educational video series for kids. It airs on select PBS stations nationwide

They’ll also be the hosts of Play the Ukulele with The Atomic Sharks premiering on most PBS stations in August of 2017.

The musical duo that makes up the band is Kris Hensler and Kenny Taylor. Their genre is laid back, island-inspired fusion of reggae, surf, and Hawaiian ukulele music. Seamless harmonies and inspired songwriting combine to bring audiences a sublime slice of island life.

You can listen to them on iTunes, buy their CD or catch them live around the Midwest.