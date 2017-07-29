Gangsters Grille of John Dillinger fame up for sale

HUDSON, Ind. (WANE) – Gangsters Grille and Tavern in Hudson is up for sale. A lot of the building’s value is rooted in the legend that it was once a bank, robbed by history’s most notorious Hoosier: John Dillinger.

The legend has it that on April 13, 1933 John Dillinger and his bandits robbed the safe inside the Farmers State Bank 302 North Main St., which is now Gangsters Grille. The bank was robbed for $1,700.

“After they left the building, it’s alleged that the gas station that is catty-corner from the building, the attendant on duty that day saw them come out, got his gun, they all exchanged gunfire,” said Gangster Grille owner Donna McClintock. “The building was shot up in the front of it and they got away with the money and never got caught.”

While 302 North Main Street hasn’t been a bank for years, the original safe is still there. In recent times, it’s been a bar and restaurant. In 2000, McClintock and her husband bought the building.”

It was exciting when we first came in here that this was a place that had been robbed by a group of individuals that were known as gangsters. The reason that we named it Gangsters Grille was to keep within the theme of the whole building.”

Images of the notorious outlaw can be found all over the tavern.

“It has just taken off like wildfire,” McClintock explained. “Everybody has heard about this place from hours away, states away. It’s amazing to me. I’ve met people from France, California, New Zealand, Australia just many, many places in the U.S. and other countries and it’s been a great time here.”

McClintock is selling Gangsters Grille because the workload has been too much since her husband died in December, but she believes the building’s rich, legendary history will serve it’s next owner well.

The Gangsters Grille is being auctioned by Lewis and Lambright Auctioneers. The open house is Monday, July 31. The Auction is Monday, August 7.