FWACC fund that pays for major medical needs running low

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For pet owners, the unwanted stress of a sick animal can be compounded by expensive vet bills. Veterinarians at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control perform dozens of procedures a year for animals who need special medical attention. Those big bills are paid with the organization’s Angel Fund.

However, that fund is running low.

It’s helped animals like Mr. Hobbs, a cat, who had his leg amputated. He’s getting used to life with three legs. Life with four was very painful.

“An infection got into that joint to the point where he couldn’t walk on it and it was very painful,” Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Spokesperson Holly Pasquinelli said. “So when he came into us we used the Angel Fund to amputate his front leg. Now he’s available for adoption. He’s much healthier and happier.”

Mr. Hobbs is just one of hundreds of animals Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control have been able to make happier and healthier because of the Angel Fund. Right now Pasquinell says funds are critically low.

“It just dipped below $1,000,” she said.

The Angel Fund pays for animals who need extra medical attention when they’re brought to FWACC like a major surgery or long term care, and that attention is expensive.

“[It] doesn’t provide a lot of wiggle room when it comes to providing animals that care,” Pasquinelli said.

The Angel Fund is 100 percent donation based. It’s a critical part of finding some animals forever homes.

“We don’t know [the animals] back story necessarily in some cases, but we know that they need extra attention and medical care,” Pasquinelli said. “With this fund we’re able to do that and put them into our adoption program.”

When you donate to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control you’re able to choose where that money goes. The Angel Fund is one of your options. Pasquinelli said the easiest way to donate is through the website. Click here to donate online.