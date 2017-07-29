Funeral planned at arena for slain Indiana police officer

INDIANAPOLIS (APWANE) — The funeral and visitation will be next week for an Indianapolis-area police officer who was fatally shot while trying to help people inside an overturned car.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday that the visitation will be Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan at Crown Hill Funeral Home in Indianapolis.

His funeral will be the next day, Saturday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Police arrested a 28-year-old Indianapolis man on a preliminary murder charge in Allan’s Thursday death. Authorities haven’t disclosed a possible motive for the attack.

Allan’s body was to have a ceremonial transfer from the Marion County Coroner’s Office to the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 38-year-old was a married father of two.

IMPD Deputy Chief James Waters, who died Thursday after injuries he sustained in a car crash earlier this month, will also have funeral services at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Waters’ funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.